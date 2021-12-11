State emergency response crews deployed to Western New York to assist with wind damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says emergency response crews have been deployed to Western New York to assist with the wind damage in the region.

The following have been deployed throughout Western New York and the rest of the state



1576 large dump trucks

51 loader-grapple attachments

323 loaders

33 tracked excavators

46 wheeled excavators

40 tractor trailers w/ lowboy trailer

14 tree crew bucket trucks

30 traffic signal trucks

77 chippers 10" (min) capacity

"Western New York, the Finger Lakes and North County regions should be prepared for extreme weather moving across the state later today, including strong winds and damaging floods," Governor Hochul said. "The state's Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the weather and our response agencies stand ready to assist county partners and utility crews as needed. Use this time now to secure items outside of your home from the wind and have the necessary supplies on hand in case of a power outage."

