NYS Department of Health reports 14% increase in opioid overdoses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health released its county opioid quarterly report, which showed a 14% increase in 2021 opioid overdose deaths compared to 2020.

"The opioid epidemic continues to affect all of us, as Americans and New Yorkers. Deaths from overdose continue to increase nationally and locally and data can help inform and drive local solutions to this complex public health crisis," Acting State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "I commend the excellent work being done by the Department's Office of Public Health and Office of Health Equity & Human Rights, and our collaborators at the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, for continuing to transform how we assist New Yorkers fighting the opioid epidemic and support the medical professionals who provide treatment."

Important findings that compare the 2021 to 2020 data include the following:

A 14% increase in opioid overdose deaths, there were 4,766 deaths in 2021

A 12.6% increase in outpatient Emergency Department visits due to opioid overdoses, with 10,430 visits in 2021

30.2% increase in outpatient Emergency Department visits due to opioid overdoses outside of heroin, including illicitly produced opioids like fentanyl, there were 5,137 visits in 2021

An 11.8% increase in EMS naloxone administration encounters, with 19,139 in 2021.

25 Syringe Exchange Programs (SEPs) continue to operate within the state. There are 14 Drug User Health Hubs that have been built on the foundation of the SEPs. These centers focus on giving participants access to buprenorphine and naloxone, drugs used to treat opioid use. The centers also build safety plans to help participants who have experienced non-fatal overdoses.