BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York's highest court has ruled that social media companies cannot be held liable for the radicalization of the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in 2022.

Watch: State court rules social media companies not liable in Tops mass shooting lawsuit

State court rules social media companies not liable in Tops mass shooting lawsuit

The decision comes days before the federal death penalty trial of Payton Gendron is set to begin.

The court ruled that the families' complaint failed to prove that the gunman's actions were a natural and foreseeable consequence of how social media companies, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, designed and operated their platforms.

Click here for more details: No. 68-71 Diona Patterson v. Meta Platforms

The civil lawsuit was filed in 2024 by the 10 families whose loved ones were killed in the attack. The families argued that social media platforms contributed to Gendron's radicalization and racist views.

7 News I Team Racist Tops mass shooter says there would be too few Black people on his jury Ed Drantch

Gendron opened fire at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022, killing 10 Black people and injuring three others.

He pleaded guilty to state hate crime charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

Gendron's federal death penalty trial is expected to begin next month.

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