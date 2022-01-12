State comptroller: Olean firefighter charged with stealing over $116,000 from city fire department

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Comptroller's Office says an Olean firefighter has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $116,000 from the city's fire department.

Investigators say 41-year-old Terry Gaylor Jr. was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, two counts of forgery in the second degree and official misconduct.

The firefighter allegedly payed his personal credit cards bills with money from the fire department's account and allegedly wrote unauthorized checks to himself.

According to investigators, Gaylor Jr. is accused of using more than $50,000 to pay his personal credit card which funded his private HVAC business, Amazon purchases, and payments to Verizon Wireless; and allegedly wrote over $65,000 in checks to himself from the City of Olean Fire Department account.

“Gaylor betrayed his duty to his community by allegedly stealing funds meant to protect the citizens of Olean to fund his personal business and lifestyle,” DiNapoli said. “Now, thanks to my partnership with District Attorney Rieman and the New York State Police, he will face the consequences for his actions.”

Gaylor Jr. is due back in court on February 14.