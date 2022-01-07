State and County Courts in Mayville shift to virtual operations Friday due to weather

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Court officials announced State and County Courts in Mayville are shifting to virtual operations Friday due to inclement weather.

"All employees and Judges will work remotely as needed. Physical access to the Chautauqua County Court facilities may be curtailed, but the Courts are otherwise operating virtually. Emergency matters will be handled virtually and non-essential operations will continue virtually," a release says.

Officials said Jamestown City Court and Dunkirk City Court wil have normal operations and this only applies to the courts listed below:

Emergency applications may be heard virtually by contacting the Courts listed below:

Chautauqua Supreme and County Court (716) 753-4266

Chautauqua Surrogate’s Court (716) 753-4339

Chautauqua Family Court (716) 753-4100