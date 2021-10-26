State allows Amigone crematory to move.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amigone crematory in the Town of Tonawanda has been given the green light by the state to move its location to another, non-residential neighborhood in the town.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law legislation passed in the summer, sponsored by Senator Sean Ryan allowing Amigone to move its crematory to another location out of a residential neighborhood it’s currently in.

Neighbors have been fighting with the crematory for years.

“It’s like living next to an incinerator and instead it’s burning bodies, your carpets, everything smells,” said Ron Labuda who lives nearby.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger says since the town doesn’t regulate the air, the town couldn’t do much about the crematory’s operations, but with state help was able to get some relief.

“Amigone in the past says it was willing to move, but the state law at the time didn’t allow for it,” said Emminger.

It’s now up to Amigone to move, and a timetable on when that could happen is unclear.

We tried to reach out to Amigone, and stopped by the facility but were unable to reach anyone.

Emminger says Amigone can still operate under its current DEC permit.

