Start spreading the news: Wegmans to open first store in Manhattan

Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 29, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Manhattan already has Broadway and the Statue of Liberty. And soon it will get a taste of a Western New York favorite - Wegmans.

The Rochester-based supermarket chain announced on social media this morning that it will open a store in the Astor Place section of Manhattan in 2023.

Astor Place is in the NoHo/East Village neighborhood of lower Manhattan. It runs from Broadway to Lafayette Street.

When it opens, it will be the second Wegmans in New York City. The chain opened its first location in the Big Apple in Brooklyn in October 2019.

