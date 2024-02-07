'Start learning about coding:' PUSH Buffalo teaching teens how to code

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Computer science professionals at PUSH Buffalo located in the West Side neighborhood are teaching children and teens how to code.

Martina Scott is a grandmother to 15-year-old Ethan Brown who came to PUSH Buffalo to learn about computer programming.

“They’re not educated enough in schools. They’re not taught even the parents. We don't really know enough about it,” Scott says. “But I'm surprised by the things that I've learned with robotic stuff and the field of the job is dynamic.”

Scott says her grandson has always been into coding.

“In fourth and fifth grade I had my own computer,” says Brown. “And it just came from liking video games and wanting to make my own.”

He also sees the lack of diversity in the field as something he’s looking to change.

“It’s a male-dominated, white-dominated industry. I've always wished it was more diverse,” he says.

And some girls who also come from an immigrant background are also on their way to shake rooms.

“I feel like we can encourage more women to do it,” says 18-year-old Abthaha Chowdhury. “I've always liked working with computers and technology, and AI is doing very well, so I know if I do it, I'll have a very very great job in the future.”

Others say this is a great opportunity to get a free education in coding.

“You’d have to pay for stuff to learn,” says 18-year-old Hlaint Moe. “But over here you get to learn for free.”

And this is all happening with the help of UB professor of computer science David Jackson.

“Later on, we’re going to have students make their own apps, and these apps will incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Jackson says.

Jackson shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person about his passion for helping the underserved.

“Black and brown, indigenous and women are way underrepresented in computing and STEM in general, and it’s a big problem,” he says. “It’s about working together and writing these historical wrongs and repairing some of the harm that certainly that my ancestors have done, so it falls on me.”

The program manager of PUSH Buffalo Da’Von McCune says it’s important to provide opportunities for all people.

“We have so many different people that are from all over the world. Whether refugees or immigrants. When your family is uprooted, and you’re brought to a new country you may not know,” says McCune. “Which way to go so having a central location with staff who are loving and caring and want to give you an opportunity to not only have fun but learn life skills is invaluable.”

And Brown’s grandmother has this to say to kids and parents who are watching.

“Just research. Use your phones instead of doing the videos and the music. Get some education. Get that phone and start learning about coding,” she says.

Click here to get more information about free code training sessions and other free programs PUSH Buffalo has to offer.

Below you’ll find the dates when you can attend the coding classes and other sessions.