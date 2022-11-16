Starpoint Middle School student charged with felony, allegedly threatened violence at school

TOWN OF PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Starpoint Middle School student was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat after allegedly threatening violence at the school.

On Tuesday a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy, assigned as a School Resource Officer at the school, received a report of a possible threat of violence at the middle school.

After further investigation by the County Sheriff's office, the student was charged and later released into the custody of his parents.

The student will appear at Niagara County probation at a given future date.

Starpoint Middle School posted the following message on its website following the incident: