LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Startpoint Middle School Student is facing a felony charge, for allegedly making a threat toward the school last week.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the student Wednesday morning in connection with a treat the school received last Friday.

The student is being charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a class D felony.

The student was released from police to their parents, pending a court date at Niagara County Probation court.