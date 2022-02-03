Starpoint Middle School student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a Starpoint Middle School student has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats.

Investigators say the student sent a photo via Snapchat indicating possible violence against the school on Wednesday.

The student was released to his parents custody and was given a date to appear at Niagara County Probation.

Sheriff Michael Filicetti stated, "all incidents of school violence threats will be investigated thoroughly. The safety of our school children is a top priority for this office."

The sheriff's office says the district cooperated with the investigation.