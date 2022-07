LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starpoint Central School District is holding a virtual substitute teacher job fair on August 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interested applicants can use this link to choose an interview time slot. An interview link will be sent through email after successfully selecting a time.

Most positions are offering competitive wages and flexible scheduling.

Applicants for other positions including a teacher aide, clerical, laborer, or school nurse can apply here.