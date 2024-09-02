Watch Now
Starpoint Board of Education gathering information after Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft was involved in crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Starpoint Central School District Board of Education is gathering more information after Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft was allegedly involved in a crash on August 31.

In a letter to staff, the board of education said it was made aware of a motor vehicle accident involving Superintendent Croft.

"We are taking this matter seriously as we gather more information. We will provide an update when we are able," the district said.

In the letter, the board of education announced that Croft is on leave and any questions should be directed to Maureen Braunscheidel, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology.

