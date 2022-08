BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Starbucks kiosk in Walden Galleria will reopen in September just in time for fall.

The 300-square-foot kiosk will reopen on the lower level near JCPenney in the center court of the shopping center.

The kiosk will be a full-service store and will serve everything on the Starbucks menu from hot/iced coffees to food items.