Star 102.5 signs off, Townsquare Media announces plans to take over Star brand

Star 102.5, owned by Audacy, signed off Friday morning for the final time and another local radio company, Townsquare Media, quickly announced plans to take over the Star brand.

According to a report from The Buffalo News, Star 102.5 was sold along with an Audacy-owned country station in Memphis for $15.5 million to Educational Media Foundation. The News reports that Educational Media Foundation (EMF) is a noncommercial Christian radio group based in a Nashville suburb.

Longtime radio host Rob Lucas, who has been on-air at 102.5 for more than three decades, thanked Western New Yorkers for their loyalty this morning before ending his namesake morning show for the final time.

On its website, Star 102.5 posted the following:

"Our time has come, and it's time for a new chapter... THANK YOU from the bottom of our Star 102.5 hearts for listening over the years and being a part of our great station. We hope to see you on the other side of the dial with our friends at Kiss 98.5 and all of the ways to listen are below. Again, THANK YOU for listening to Star 102.5 in Buffalo!"

In a release, Townsquare Media said it will give fans of Star 102.5 a new place to call home - the New Star 96.1 - and provided the following information:

"The New Star 96.1 will feature the biggest stars you know and love like Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Maroon 5, The Weeknd, and more from the '90s to Now.



“Feel Good Mornings with Dave Fields” will continue to wake up Western New York every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am. Listen while you work with Jess Rowe from 10 am to 3 pm. Jen Austin will get you home after work from 3 pm to 7 pm. Delilah is featured every night from 7 pm to midnight.



During the holiday season, The New Star 96.1 will carry on the long-cherished Star tradition and celebrate the season as “Buffalo’s Christmas Station”."