Star 102.5 marks unofficial start to the holiday season, begins playing Christmas music

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's November 1 and although it's not beginning to look a lot like Christmas, it is beginning to sound a lot like it.

Star 102.5 has marked the unofficial start to the holiday season as it has made the switch and is now playing Christmas music.

A post on the station's Facebook page early Monday morning, the station said "It's time! We got the call from Santa! For the 21st straight year, STAR 102.5 is Buffalo's Christmas Station!"

Last year the station began playing Christmas music at 12:01 a.m. on November 1st, the earliest it has ever started.