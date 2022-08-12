Standoff in Sardinia ends when Erie County Sheriff's deputy shoots suspect

SARDINIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A standoff that occurred in Sardinia Thursday ended when an Erie County Sheriff's deputy shot the suspect.

The sheriff's office said deputies, the SWAT Team, crisis negotiators, bomb technicians, and Air-1 responded to 10349 Savage Road around 1:30 p.m. for the report of a man with a gun who threatened to harm himself and a family member.

During the incident, 37-year-old James Zbytek allegedly pointed a gun at sheriff's personnel multiple times. A deputy engaged and shot Zbytek in the lower leg. Deputies then entered the residence and placed him in custody and rescued an elderly individual with restricted mobility issues.

The sheriff's office said Zbytek was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital via ambulance and later by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and he remains in sheriff’s custody. He faces multiple charges.