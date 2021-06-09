Watch
Stand-up comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to perform at Erie County Fair August 20

Paul Mobley
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jun 09, 2021
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stand-up comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at the Erie County Fair August 20.

Iglesias will bring his “Beyond The Fluffy World Tour” to the fair's Gusto Grandstand on Friday, August 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines there will be limited tickets available. The tickets will be available in pods of two, four or six and will go on sale July 1 on the fair's website here or by phone at 1-888-223-6000.

Officials say tickets include admission to the Erie County Fair on the day of the performance.

