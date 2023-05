BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers are continuing to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

A fundraiser called, We Stand for Peace took place at Soho on West Chippewa Street in Buffalo on Sunday.

The money donated will go to the International Institute of Buffalo.

The event was organized by a former Ukrainian refugee who now calls Buffalo home.

Karina Krantz is that former refugee.

She was resettled by the International Institute of Buffalo back in 1995.