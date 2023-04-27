Staffing issues lead to Buffalo woman not having access to storage unit when she needed it most

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Johnnie Mae Johnson had to move out of her Buffalo home by March 15.

That's why on March 3 she paid $159 to rent a storage unit for the month at Life Storage on Ellicott Street.

"Now mind you I don't have my own vehicle, so I was at the mercy of people who had a vehicle. Pay them for gas, use them for their time and whatnot," Johnson said.

As her deadline to move out approached, she returned to Life Storage with more boxes but it wasn't accessible. She went back the next morning because she had to be out of her home by midnight.

"They had a sign on the door saying closed due to staffing problems, but that's not my problem. I paid you guys $159 for this storage unit," Johnson said.

Johnson, an army veteran, said no one from Life Storage ever told her they wouldn't be open.

"You did not call me, you did not email me, you did not text me. And I'm calling, no one is answering," Johnson said.

Johnson told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz she had no choice but to find storage at the homes of her brother and friends.

"My stuff is everywhere," Johnson said. And that's no exaggeration.

Johnson took Schwartz to all the places she had to go in one day to store her things. Johnson said she had to leave some items behind, including her couch and bed.

WKBW

"My bed was less than a year old. I couldn't take my bed. I had someone to get it but nowhere to put it because I couldn't get it into my storage unit. I'm calling and calling. No answer, no nothing," Johnson said.

Schwartz went back to Life Storage and it was closed again. He reached out to the corporate office.

WKBW

An employee said they will now put an urgent alert on this issue and someone will get back to him.

