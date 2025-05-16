Staff members planning to strike at 11 Western New York nursing homes next week

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As of Friday afternoon thousands of staff members from 11 nursing homes are planning to go on a seven-day strike starting Tuesday morning.

The original list included 27 facilities, but negotiations have progressed between more than a dozen nursing homes and 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

"This is the absolute last thing that we want to ever have to do, but we are willing to do whatever it takes for the contract that our members deserve," said Emmanuel White, 1199 SEIU Administrative Organizer.

The 11 facilities where strikes are planned are: (*Denotes Unfair Labor Practice strike)



Absolut Care of Gasport* Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing Comprehensive Rehab and Nursing Center at Williamsville Elderwood at Lockport* Elderwood at Williamsville* Ellicott Center Garden Gate Manor Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Center North Gate Manor Schofield Residence The Grand at Delaware Park

"The ultimate goal here is to take care of our residents," said Catherine Lord, who called the residents she treats "family."

The strike is planned to start at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, as more than 2,500 staff members fight for better benefits and higher wages.

"We have to be able to provide for our families and be able to be in a good space. We need to be healthy and happy in order to come in here and do our job," said Lord. "A lot of the members here, live paycheck to paycheck."