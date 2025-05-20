Staff members now on strike at 5 Western New York nursing homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Staff members are now on strike at five Western New York nursing homes.

According to 1199SEIU, staff members at the following facilities began a 7-day strike at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to protest unfair labor practices:



Absolut Care of Gasport

Elderwood at Lockport

Elderwood at Williamsville

Garden Gate Manor

North Gate Manor

On Friday, we reported that staff at 11 facilities were set to strike as of Tuesday morning. 1199SEIU said that since then, settlements have been reached at six facilities, and the strikes are only taking place at the five remaining facilities.

According to 1199SEIU, the strike will continue at the five facilities listed above until May 27 at 5:59 a.m. Caregivers will not report to work and will instead walk picket lines daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.