Stadium Expert: Report points to OP as best Bills stadium option.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State of New York released its recently commissioned study on the best location for a Buffalo Bills stadium Tuesday.

While the study does not suggest one location (Orchard Park or City of Buffalo) over another, it does seem to point out pros and cons at both location.

“One thing I took away from the study is without actually saying the words, it recommends the Orchard Park site,” said NFL Stadium Expert Marc Ganis.

Ganis is the President of Sportscorp LTD. He’s advised several NFL teams on new stadiums and finances. He believes the new study on the potential home of a Buffalo Bills stadium points the finger at Orchard Park.

“They go into if it’s a major economic enhancement to be downtown vs. Orchard Park and they conclude it’s not,” he said.

The study says infrastructure improvements necessary for a downtown stadium would add at least $336 million to the $1.4 billion price tag if the team built in Orchard Park.

Those improvements would be needed to accommodate extra traffic and parking, the study found. That would tack on another year to the timeline and an additional $85 million to the price tag.

“That’s at least 2-3 years extra time. Second are the extra costs associated with being downtown. Third are the uncertainties and the issues of imminent domain, how you take over property that can lead to unexpected delays,” he said.

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority currently owns and operates around 700 units along Perry Street. 355 of those units are occupied, according to the BMHA. Some are abandoned with plans to re-develop.

The BMHA says at least 700 people would be displaced if the stadium moved downtown.

“I don’t want people to think it’s as simple as knock them down and move them out because it would never be that simple,” said Gillian Brown, Executive Director of the BMHA.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment says it’s reviewing the study.