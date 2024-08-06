Stack Burger in Lackawanna set to close; chef to open new 'AJ's Kitchen'

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stack Burger in Lackawanna announced it will close on August 16 after nine years in business.

"We want to express our deepest appreciation to every single one of you who has chosen us, supported us, and shared so many wonderful moments with us over the years. Your loyalty and love have been the heart and soul of Stack Burger, and for that, we are eternally grateful," Stack Burger said in a Facebook post.

In the post, it was announced that Chef Anthony will embark on a new adventure and will open "AJ's Kitchen."

"You can look forward to the same fun, creative ideas and many of the beloved dishes from Stack Burger’s menu. Chef Anthony is dedicated to continuing to bring joy and culinary delight to your tables," the post said.

Just last month, Stack Burger won "Best Handheld" at the Taste of Buffalo.

Stack Burger said you should use your gift cards while you can. If you're unable to, you are encouraged to contact them and they will do their best to provide refunds.