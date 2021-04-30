Watch
Stabbing leads to fight involving dozens of inmates at Wende Correctional

Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 30, 2021
ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stabbing in the recreation yard at Wende Correctional Facility led to a fight involving three dozen inmates, according to the NYS Correctional Officers union.

A union spokesperson says on Saturday, March 27th, an officer noticed two inmates fighting, and one began stabbing the other with a make-shift weapon. A release sent to our newsroom went on to say that the fight escalated, as several other smaller fights began nearby.

The release says additional resources were called in, and officers eventually had to release tear gas to get the inmates to stop fighting. It's estimated that three dozen inmates were involved at one point.

A number of inmates were treated for injuries. The release says the inmate who was stabbed had a puncture wound to his torso an laceration on his ear. He and two other inmates were taken to a local hospital.

Officers say they recovered a make-shift weapon that they believed was used in the stabbing, and they say they searched the inmate involved in the initial fight and found a second sharpened shank inside his pants. Three additional plastic shanks were also discovered in the yard.

According to the union, at least seven inmates will face disciplinary proceedings. Four officers sustained minor injuries.

