St. Stephen teacher terminated following alleged misconduct

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A St. Stephen Middle School math teacher has been terminated after allegations of inappropriate communication with a student.

According to Western New York Catholic Schools, the alleged misconduct was reported by a parent to law enforcement and school leadership.

Western New York Catholic Schools superintendent, Joleen Dimitroff, and St. Stephen's School principal, Lynn Ortiz, terminated the teacher.

Western New York Catholic Schools said an internal investigation will be conducted.