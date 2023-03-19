BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Patrick's Day weekend underway in Western New York starting with the "Old Neighborhood" Parade.

The festivities began at the Valley Community Center - traveling along South Park Avenue, Smith, Elk, Hamburg and South Streets.

Many community members at the parade said the streets in this neighborhood hold such a rich history, and this parade is a badge of honor when it comes to keeping their heritage alive.

"Its a time to pause and remember where we came from," said Dennis J. Richards, President of the Police Emerald Society of Buffalo.

He said here in the City of Good Neighbors no one is left out, especially during Saint Patrick's Day weekend.

"Today of course everyone is Irish in Buffalo and Western New York," he said.