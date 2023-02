BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some folks in South Buffalo are already planning for the kickoff of spring.

Sunday, The United Irish-American Association introducing Jim Wannemacher as the grand marshal of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The ceremony taking place at the South Buffalo Irish Center on Abbott Road.

The parade will follow its traditional route starting in Niagara Square and running up along Delaware Avenue to North Street.

This year it takes place on Sunday March 19 at 2pm.