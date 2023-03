BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's billed as the largest St. Patrick's Day event in the southtowns.

Rusty Nickel Brewing and Ebenezer Ale House hosted a St. Patrick's Day Music Fest Saturday.

This was held at the Ebenezer Ale House on Seneca Street in West Seneca.

The event lasted all day and featured the music of six different bands.

The festival also included a huge beer tent with food and drink specials.

Some of the proceeds from this event go to a local charity.