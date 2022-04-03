St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Hamburg cancels Sunday services after break-in, vandalism

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Hamburg canceled its Sunday services after a break-in and vandalism occurred Saturday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the church was broken into and vandalized Saturday afternoon. The church said the person broke windows, damaged stained glass windows and set fires. The post said that although the fires did not do extensive damage it cannot safely hold services until the fumes from the fire are remediated.

The suspect was allegedly confronted by someone from the church which caused them to flee the scene. The church was able to get a photo of the suspect's vehicle and license plate which have been turned over to police.

This is hurtful and difficult to absorb. It’s hard to imagine that someone would want to attack our church. We don’t know the motivation of the person, but we know that love is stronger than hate and our church will stand together as we move forward from this trauma. - Pastor Lynn

