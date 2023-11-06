Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Mary's School for the Deaf holding mock election for students

vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
WFTS
vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
Posted at 6:54 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 07:28:33-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of the 2023 general election, St. Mary's School for the Deaf is holding their annual mock election for students. The election is used to teach students the importance of casting a vote, by having adults cast a ballot as students watch.

The school says research shows students who participate in mock elections are more likely to gain the confidence to vote when they turn 18.
In the past, leaders like Mayor Byron Brown and Senator Tim Kennedy have cast their vote at St. Mary's.
The mock election is from 9:00 a.m. - 2p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!