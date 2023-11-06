St. Mary's School for the Deaf holding mock election for students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of the 2023 general election, St. Mary's School for the Deaf is holding their annual mock election for students. The election is used to teach students the importance of casting a vote, by having adults cast a ballot as students watch.

The school says research shows students who participate in mock elections are more likely to gain the confidence to vote when they turn 18.

In the past, leaders like Mayor Byron Brown and Senator Tim Kennedy have cast their vote at St. Mary's.

The mock election is from 9:00 a.m. - 2p.m. on Tuesday.

