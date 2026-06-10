St. Joe's launches independent review of baseball program after concerns raised by parent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute announced it has launched an "independent review" of its baseball program after a parent raised concerns last month.

In a statement, the school said in part, "On Friday, May 29, a parent raised concerns about the baseball program, and, as with any parent concern, the school addressed it promptly and appropriately within hours. Following further internal discussion, the school engaged independent external experts to evaluate the baseball team's culture, professionalism, and operational standards."

The school did not mention the nature of the concerns, but it does follow the recent and abrupt retirement of the team's longtime head coach, Paul Nasca.

In a statement on June 2, the school said in part, "St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute announces the retirement of Coach Paul Nasca '86 from his position as Head Coach of Varsity Baseball. Coach Nasca concludes a 37-year tenure, including the last 15 years as head coach."

The school said it expects the review to take several weeks and "will result in recommendations to strengthen our baseball program and ensure all of St. Joe's athletic programs provide a best-in-class experience for our student-athletes."