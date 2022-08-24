St. Francis High School principal suspended, accused of 'non-physical inappropriate behavior'

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Francis High School principal Br. Michael Duffy has been suspended, he is accused of "non-physical inappropriate behavior," a school spokesperson confirmed to 7 News Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the Franciscan Friars Conventual is investigating the accusation against Duffy. He has been suspended from public ministry pending the results of a full independent investigation and is no longer in residence at St. Francis Friary in Hamburg.

During the suspension, former Dean of Students and current Dean of Operations, Mr. John Zygaj, has been appointed interim principal.

"The Franciscan Friars Conventual are committed to protecting all and helping to heal victims of abuse. Our first concern is always focused on the pastoral care of those we serve who may have been abused by Friars or former Friars while continuing our mission of rebuilding the Catholic Church. We urge anyone who has knowledge of any abuse to come forward, and to report it immediately to law enforcement. Anyone with information about inappropriate conduct by a Franciscan Friar Conventual of Our Lady of Angels Province is encouraged to contact Father Gary Johnson, OFM Conv., Special Delegate for Child Protection, at vicar3@olaprovince.org," a release says.