St. Francis High School holds dedication ceremony for newly renovated 'Scott Bieler Family Foundation Foyer'

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Francis High School held a dedication ceremony for its newly renovated "Scott Bieler Family Foundation Foyer" on Tuesday.

The foundation, led by philanthropist and West Herr CEO Scott Bieler, donated to the school's capital campaign, making the renovations possible.

"There's great work being done here, 100 years next year, it's wonderful to be a small part of that, so to have our family foundation's name linked with St. Francis is an honor for me," Bieler said.

The foundation's gift helped update the foyer of Alumni Hall, a central campus space connecting the 800-seat alumni theater and the school's gyms.