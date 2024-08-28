St. Brian Clothiers to host free Back to School giveaway for teachers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community organization is helping educators dress to impress this school year.

St. Brian Clothiers is hosting its "Dress to Impress" free Back to School giveaway for teachers.

It runs on August 29th from 11:00-3:00 at the Roswell Park Outreach and Engagement Center on Michigan Avenue in Buffalo.

Teachers can get suits, blazers, shoes, and other items.

The store is also collecting donations to help teachers find new clothes throughout the year.

You can learn how to donate by calling (716) 787-2543 or emailing stbrianclothiers@gmail.com.