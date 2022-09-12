St. Bonaventure launches campaign, will build new Athletics Center

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure University announced Monday the launch of the largest fundraising campaign in its 164-year history.

The university seeks to raise $125 million by May 2025.

Included in the campaign is the creation of a new Athletics Center. The center will hold the Bonnies men’s and women’s basketball staff offices, a basketball practice court and a strength and conditioning area that will be utilized by all student-athletes.

Renovations are also planned for the Reilly Center and the Marra Athletics Fields complex. Handler Park at McGraw Jennings Field will be updated with new turf and seating.

Other priorities for the campaign include:

Broadening the health care learning environment within the new Dennis R. DePerro School of Health Professions.

Modernizing facilities and enhancing technology within the Jandoli School of Communication.

Boosting The Bonaventure Fund, which provides financial aid to students.

Raising funds for its Franciscan Mission and Ministries.

More than $75 million has been raised since the quiet phase of the campaign began in June 2018.

“The legacy of what we are building here and what every St. Bonaventure graduate takes with them is so important, at the local community level and across the globe," said St. Bonaventure University’s 22nd president, Dr. Jeff Gingerich.

More information about the campaign is available here.

