St. Aloysius Regional School in Springville to close at end of the school year

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced St. Aloysius Regional School in Springville is set to close at the end of the school year.

According to the diocese, the pre-k through eighth-grade school has a current enrollment of 50 students and only 13 students registered for next year.

"The St. Aloysius Board of Trustees recommended that the school cease operations. The Diocese of Buffalo has accepted the board’s recommendation and will assist in helping the current students find placements in other Catholic schools and the existing teachers to find new positions," a release says.

The school has served the Springville community for 143 years operating in the same building since 1905.