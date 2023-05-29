Squashing new personal best and watching all the hard work pay off at the finish line at the Buffalo Marathon

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers say the course is flat and fast making an ideal course through downtown for this years Buffalo Marathon. James Dickenson is the first man to cross the finish line this year.

"It really hurt but I got it done," he said out of breath. "I think I'm ready to do it again but faster."

He said he moved to Buffalo eight years ago and the Queen City has such a special place in his heart. His victory was fueled by a multitude of thoughts about his support system and hard work.

"I was trying to just think about all the people that have had a part in pushing me to be better - all the hard runs I've put in over the years you know," Dickenson shared. "A lot of people forget about the hard work they put in when its on that day."

Whitney Heavner is someone who didn't forget. She's the first woman to cross the Buffalo Marathon finish line.

"It's my personal best so I cant be unhappy about that," she said with a big smile on her face.

Heavner traveled from Maryland for Buffalo's Marathon weekend making this her 14th marathon. She said shes been running all her life.

"The energy on the course really translates into running energy," Heavner shared.

Buffalo's Marathon weekend consist of more than 10 races of all different distances. Starting on Friday and ending with the marathon on Sunday.