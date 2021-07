BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's never too late to get some spring cleaning done.

Volunteers from the Weloveu Foundation partnered with Citizen Services to clean up Broadway and Mills Street in Buffalo Sunday.

This is part of a summer long campaign to tidy up areas that may have been neglected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers spent the day picking up trash.

Similar projects like this one are taking place all over the world.