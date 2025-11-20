Springville woman killed in two-vehicle crash in the Town of Boston

BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Boston, according to New York State police.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on November 19. Police said troopers responded to Brown Hill Road for a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Investigation determined that a vehicle pulled into traffic from a driveway on Brown Hill Road and was struck by another vheicle that was traveling north on Brown Hill Road. T

The driver of the vehicle that was pulling out of the driveway, 75-year-old Mary E. Meyer of Springville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.