Springville men arrested after threatening to shoot resident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Springville men were arrested after deputies found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Monday.

Erie County Sheriff deputies responded to Franklin Street around 5:00 p.m. for the report of an altercation.

One person allegedly displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot an individual. Two suspects left the scene when they learned the sheriff's office was called.

The pair was located on Easton Street in Springville and deputies performed a traffic stop. While searching the vehicle, a loaded .45 caliber handgun was found.

Deputies arrested Anthony Cottom, 19, of Springville and 20-year-old Judson Nietopski of Springville.

7 Eyewitness News asked the sheriff's office what the relationship is between the men arrested and the individual threatened but was told it is currently unknown.

Cottom is charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal use of a gun, and criminal possession of stolen property-firearm. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of menacing with a weapon.

Nietopski is charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a stolen firearm. The defendant is also charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, including switched plates, an unregistered vehicle, and no insurance.

Cottom is held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment in Springville Village Court, and Nietopski was released with appearance tickets.