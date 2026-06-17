Springville man sentenced to prison for attempted child sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 66-year-old Joseph F. Decker, of Springville, was sentenced in State Supreme Court on Wednesday and received a determinate sentence of 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to the DA, between June 2024 and September 2025, Decker attempted to engage in at least two acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13-years-old at a location in the Village of Springville. Decker was known to the victim.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and remains in effect until November 2045.