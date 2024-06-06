Springville man sentenced for killing another driver in road rage incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been sentenced for killing another driver in a road rage incident in East Concord in November 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Mario V. Garcia was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

According to the DA, on November 29, 2023, Garcia was driving a pickup truck south on Vaughn Street (Route 240) in the Town of East Concord and was involved in a road rage incident with another driver.

64-year-old Andrew J. Mikula of Lancaster was also driving a pickup truck and pulled off onto the side of Davis Hill Road. Garcia then pulled off to the side of the road behind Mikula. Mikula exited his truck and walked toward the front of Garcia's truck and Garcia hit him with the truck. Mikula died at the scene and Garcia drove home after the incident and then called 911.

Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in April.