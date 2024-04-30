Springville man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to deadly road rage incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Mario V. Garcia of Springville pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter on Monday.

The district attorney's office said on November 29, 2023, Garcia was driving a pickup truck south on Vaughn Street (Route 240) in the Town of East Concord and was involved in a road rage incident with another driver.

64-year-old Andrew J. Mikula of Lancaster was also driving a pickup truck and pulled off onto the side of the road south of Davis Hill Road. Garcia then pulled off to the side of the road behind Mikula's vehicle.

According to the district attorney's office, Mikula exited his truck and walked toward the front of Garcia's truck and Garcia hit him with the truck. Mikula died at the scene and Garcia drove home after the incident and then called 911.

The district attorney's office said Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He was held without bail.