Springville man pleads guilty to attempted course of sexual conduct against a child

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 66-year-old Joseph F. Decker of Springville pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of attempted course of sexual conduct against a child.

Between June 2024 and September 2025, the district attorney's office says Decker tried to engage in two acts of sexual conduct with a child known to him who was less than 13 years old in the Village of Springville.

He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Decker continues to be held without bail and will register as a sex offender when he is released.