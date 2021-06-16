Springville man indicted on manslaughter charge following fatal altercation in December 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man is facing a manslaughter charge following a fatal altercation in December 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 22-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of manslaughter in the first degree Tuesday.

The charge is in relation to a December 2020 incident, Rehrauer and 43-year-old Patrick Flynn were allegedly involved in a physical altercation. According to the district attorney's office, Flynn was critically injured and later died at ECMC. The cause of his death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Rehrauer is scheduled to return to court July 19, he remains released on $100,000.00 bail. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Patrick Flynn is of no relation to DA John Flynn.