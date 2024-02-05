Springville man facing charge for killing another driver in suspected road rage incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Mario V. Garcia of Springville was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

On November 29, 2023, Garcia was allegedly driving south on Vaughn Street (Route 240) in the Town of East Concord and was involved in a suspected road rage incident with another driver. Garcia and the other driver, 64-year-old Andrew J. Mikula of Lancaster, both allegedly pulled off onto the side of the road.

The district attorney's office said Mikula allegedly exited his vehicle and walked toward Garcia's vehicle. Garcia then allegedly hit Mikula with his vehicle. Mikula died at the scene. Garcia allegedly drove home after the incident and then called 911.

Garcia was held on bail set at $150,000 cash or bond after prosecutors requested he be remanded. A return court date has not been scheduled.

If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.