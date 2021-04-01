Springville man arraigned for allegedly punching middle school teacher in the face

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced on Thursday that a Springville man has been arraigned for allegedly assaulting a teacher.

52-year-old Shawn R. Connors has been charged with the following



Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

According to Flynn, Connors allegedly punched the teacher at Springville Middle School in the face multiple times, causing the teacher to fall to the ground, injuring his face and knees on the morning of March 25th.

It's alleged that this was seen by a juvenile.

Connors was released on his own recognizance is scheduled to return to Springville Town Court on May 20th.

If convicted, Connors faces up to seven years in prison.