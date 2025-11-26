Springville man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child facing multiple charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 65-year-old Joseph F. Decker of Springville was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, one count of course of sexual conduct against a child, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The DA's office said that between June 2024 and September 2025, Decker allegedly engaged in acts of sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old at a location in Springville. The DA said Decker was known to the victim.

Decker was held without bail and temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victim and other associated parties. A return court date has not been scheduled.