Springville-Griffith Institute CSD to provide free meals to all students beginning January 17

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District announced it will provide free meals to all students beginning January 17.

The district said the Board unanimously passed a resolution to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students through June 2023.

According to the district, it collected data during the first four months of the school year which found that fewer students were buying breakfast and lunch and a number of families didn’t qualify for free meals based on Federal standards.

"We saw a substantial drop in the number of students getting breakfast (down by 33%) and lunch (down by 25%). This makes sense given that the threshold to qualify for free meals, $36,075 for a family of four, is substantially lower than the livable wage for that same family of four, $77,022," a release says.

The district said the federal government recently changed the law governing school lunch programs and now allows schools to use excess funds to subsidize lunches.

"We look at this measure as a means to provide relief to families for the remainder of this school year. However, if the Federal and/or State governments do not act to reinstate funding for meals for all students, we will need to revisit the need to charge for lunches in the 2023-2024 school year. In the meantime, we will continue to lobby for change that will support free or greatly reduced-price meals for all," a release says.